Short Interest in United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Drops By 16.2%

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $25.25 on Monday. United Internet has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. United Internet had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

