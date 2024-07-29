SI-BONE (SIBN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. SI-BONE has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $37.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.45 million. On average, analysts expect SI-BONE to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SI-BONE Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $16.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $36,956.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $42,752.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $36,956.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,956 shares of company stock worth $172,555 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on SIBN

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.