Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. Citigroup raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $216,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $1,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,133 shares in the company, valued at $8,104,021.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,651 shares of company stock worth $2,804,226 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Silgan by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,466,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,123,000 after acquiring an additional 246,813 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Silgan by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,895,000 after acquiring an additional 33,460 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,580,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,248,000 after acquiring an additional 163,853 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Silgan by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,884,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,776,000 after acquiring an additional 322,511 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $47.85 on Monday. Silgan has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

