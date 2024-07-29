Simon Property Group (SPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Simon Property Group to post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. Simon Property Group has set its FY24 guidance at $12.75-12.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 12.750-12.900 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Simon Property Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $152.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $158.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 101.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

