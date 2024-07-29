Simon Property Group (SPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Simon Property Group to post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. Simon Property Group has set its FY24 guidance at $12.75-12.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 12.750-12.900 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Simon Property Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $152.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $158.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.80.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 101.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Earnings History for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

