Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $919,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,580,857 shares in the company, valued at $164,540,379.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,683.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $919,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,580,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,540,379.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,072,198 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,259,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,098,000 after acquiring an additional 251,299 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 36.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 102,135 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 34.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 171,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 44,129 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 49.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $39.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.40 million, a PE ratio of 82.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

