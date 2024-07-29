Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,100 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the June 30th total of 273,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 210.6 days.

Singapore Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXCF opened at $7.15 on Monday. Singapore Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

