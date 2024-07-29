Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,140 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1,320.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 36,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $32,797.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $3.72 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

