SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of SITE stock opened at $145.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.08. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $114.60 and a one year high of $188.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About SiteOne Landscape Supply
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.
