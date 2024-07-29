SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.680-2.780 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SJW Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SJW opened at $60.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $72.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.60 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

SJW Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SJW Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SJW Group news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $77,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $183,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

