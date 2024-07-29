Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Raised to $83.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SKX. Barclays assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

SKX opened at $64.72 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

