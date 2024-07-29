SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

SkinBioTherapeutics plc (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.40 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.05 ($0.17). Approximately 1,809,403 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 721,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.40 ($0.16).

SkinBioTherapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 6.57. The company has a market cap of £26.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -620.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.18.

SkinBioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. It develops SkinBiotix technology that promotes skin health by harnessing the beneficial properties of probiotic bacteria and the active components; and AxisBiotix technology that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.