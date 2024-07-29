Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.66 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 2.9 %

SKWD stock opened at $38.46 on Monday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $35.48. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $875,662.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,160.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $120,611.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock worth $186,000,945. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SKWD shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

