SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.09% of SLM worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in SLM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SLM by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM opened at $22.73 on Monday. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $783.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.97 million. SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

