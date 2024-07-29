SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Lowered to $50.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SM. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Shares of SM opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average is $45.40. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 509.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 54.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 665.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in SM Energy by 63.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

