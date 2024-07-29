Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.10.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Trading Up 3.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDHC. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,321,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter valued at about $13,451,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,388,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,652,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,973,000.

SDHC stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

