Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,329 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 630,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,898,000 after buying an additional 70,540 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 2.2 %

SAH stock opened at $58.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $64.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,606,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,664.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,535 shares of company stock worth $9,626,682 in the last three months. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

