SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOUN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $5.12 on Monday. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $1,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 659,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,792,303.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,042.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 625,728 shares of company stock worth $3,011,476. Insiders own 21.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 59,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 479,912 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 71,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 21,042 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

