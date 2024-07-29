SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,479 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,340 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.76.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 883,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 22,384 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $90,431.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 728,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,677.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 883,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 625,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,476 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOUN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on SoundHound AI

About SoundHound AI

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.