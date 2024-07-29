SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target Raised to $112.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SouthState’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SSB. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised SouthState from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on SouthState from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.43.

SouthState Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSB opened at $100.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. SouthState has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $100.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.43.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $425.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.08 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that SouthState will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSB. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at about $879,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 720,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,872,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 82.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 19,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SouthState by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,448,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,461,000 after acquiring an additional 54,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,754,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

