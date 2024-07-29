Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPE. Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $175,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,266 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPE opened at $13.32 on Monday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64.

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0954 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

