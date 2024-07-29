Spire (SR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Spire to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Spire has set its FY24 guidance at $4.25 to $4.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.41). Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Spire to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $67.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.38. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.51. Spire has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $68.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 76.26%.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spire in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

