SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of SWTX opened at $38.04 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics’s revenue was up 2000.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,529,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,373,000 after acquiring an additional 492,783 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,110,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,892 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,083,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,162,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,722 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,957,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,439,000 after buying an additional 436,830 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

