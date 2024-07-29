SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.83.
SWTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st.
SWTX opened at $38.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.78. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $53.92.
SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 2000.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.
