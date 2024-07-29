Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SPRB. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $0.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.41. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million. Spruce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 461.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 526,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 224,859 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 912,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.