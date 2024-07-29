Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRBGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPRB shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 912,863 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 526,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 224,859 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPRB opened at $0.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.41. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million. Spruce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 461.67% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

