SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.25.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $209.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.22. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $151.96 and a 1-year high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

