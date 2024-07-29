Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Short Interest Update

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,450,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the June 30th total of 12,500,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 352,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $901,304.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,375,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,162,101.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 1,102,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,304 in the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Standard BioTools

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAB. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 1,775,900.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

Standard BioTools Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAB opened at $2.35 on Monday. Standard BioTools has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 144.74% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. The business had revenue of $45.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Standard BioTools will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

See Also

