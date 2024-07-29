STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from STAR Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

OTC SFIGA opened at $81.25 on Monday. STAR Financial Group has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.25.

STAR Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for STAR Financial Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Central and Northeast Indiana. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

