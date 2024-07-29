STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from STAR Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
STAR Financial Group Stock Performance
OTC SFIGA opened at $81.25 on Monday. STAR Financial Group has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.25.
About STAR Financial Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than STAR Financial Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 Reasons to Buy This AI Leader After the Stock Split
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Verizon Stock: 4 Reasons to Buy This Bargain After Recent Dip
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why a Weaker Dollar is Good News for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for STAR Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAR Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.