State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 4,368 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,883,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $263,421.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,375.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $263,421.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,375.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $30,051.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,809.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $688,374. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BHE stock opened at $42.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.99. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $675.58 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Fox Advisors cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

