State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kelly Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Kelly Services by 11.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kelly Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Kelly Services by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $125,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

KELYA stock opened at $23.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $25.27.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

