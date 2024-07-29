State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,014,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after acquiring an additional 47,305 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,666 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 51,839 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 52,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $715,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,468.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $715,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,468.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 482,478 shares of company stock valued at $16,993,310. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $48.14 on Monday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

