State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth $783,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 82.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $31,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,596 shares in the company, valued at $471,179.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $71.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.47 and a 1 year high of $73.22.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.70 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 23.70%. Lakeland Financial’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

