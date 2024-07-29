State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $528,000 Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,204 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,539,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,200,000 after purchasing an additional 421,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,607,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 70,978 shares during the last quarter. Central Securities Corp boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 1,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 31.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 868,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 205,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 1,238.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 704,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 652,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

KW opened at $10.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.10. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 41.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently -24.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

