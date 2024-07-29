State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 10,960 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1,208.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 175,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 162,409 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,271 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,150,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 56,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,525.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,348.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $49,071.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,525.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,348.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,335 shares of company stock valued at $376,316. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

TWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

