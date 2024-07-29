State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,470 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mercury General by 5,212.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $58.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.63. Mercury General had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mercury General

Mercury General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.