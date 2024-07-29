State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Adeia were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adeia during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,198,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 576,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 80,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,941,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,900,000 after buying an additional 233,675 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 59.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,365,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,746,000 after buying an additional 1,259,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,970,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,239,000 after buying an additional 1,248,949 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADEA stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.47. Adeia Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.55 million. Adeia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adeia Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

