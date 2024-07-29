State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 49,538 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,538 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

LADR stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 88.40, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.94. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.22 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LADR. JMP Securities raised their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

