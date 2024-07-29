Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCMGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Stellus Capital Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 18.0% per year over the last three years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 94.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.6%.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.98 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.25 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

