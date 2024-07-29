Stephens Raises United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Price Target to $39.00

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stephens from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.20.

United Bankshares Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $39.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.00. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $255.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.54 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in United Bankshares by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 253.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 449.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

