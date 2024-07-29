Steven Madden’s (SHOO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.38.

Steven Madden Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $45.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $552.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.04 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 34.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,810.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $71,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,066.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,810.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $651,586. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,329,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,632,000 after purchasing an additional 80,199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,856,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,472,000 after buying an additional 146,324 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,455,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,151,000 after buying an additional 136,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26,177 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Steven Madden by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

