Stifel Nicolaus Boosts SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $225.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPSC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.25.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $209.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.22. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $151.96 and a 52 week high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 12.31%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $657,197.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,531.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock worth $2,422,377. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,950,000 after buying an additional 28,970 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,053,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 13.8% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 13,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

