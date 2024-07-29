Stifel Nicolaus Raises Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $45.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BKR. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 256.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 281.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

