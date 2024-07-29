Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.44). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RGR stock opened at $45.18 on Monday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $786.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

