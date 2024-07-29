Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. Sunnova Energy International’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sunnova Energy International to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sunnova Energy International Price Performance
Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $996.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Sunnova Energy International Company Profile
Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.
