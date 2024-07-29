Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Sunrise Realty Trust Stock Performance
SUNS stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. Sunrise Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $14.85.
Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile
