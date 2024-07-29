Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1,450.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,862,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,462,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $712.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.59 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $837.57 and a 200-day moving average of $823.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMCI. Nomura downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nomura Securities lowered Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $999.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Insider Activity

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.