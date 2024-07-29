Susquehanna Boosts RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $140.00

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $119.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

RTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.69.

RTX stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $115.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RTX will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,190,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 709,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

