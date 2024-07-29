Susquehanna Raises Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $145.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Capmk lowered Teradyne from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.50.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER opened at $126.46 on Friday. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

