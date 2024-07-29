Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Suzuki Motor Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SZKMY stock opened at $44.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.57. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.