Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Suzuki Motor Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of SZKMY stock opened at $44.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.57. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
