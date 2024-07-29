Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the first quarter worth $889,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 716.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 22,641 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the first quarter worth $261,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Sylvamo stock opened at $75.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72. Sylvamo Co. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $75.95.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.38 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

